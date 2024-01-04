A good growth outlook is seen for Adeia Inc (ADEA) Stock by analysts

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) dipped -0.72% to close Wednesday’s market session at $12.44, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.23 and $12.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 555095 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 560.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.05% within the last five trades and 30.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.51% in the last 6 months and 38.92% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ADEA stock is trading at a margin of 12.27%, 25.28% and 27.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADEA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -2.16 percent below its 52-week high and 74.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 26.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.