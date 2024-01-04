Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) stock Reported Profit Margin of -27.09 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) dipped -9.13% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.86 and $2.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 992096 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 43.33K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.04% within the last five trades and -15.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.45% in the last 6 months and -52.17% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AREN stock is trading at a margin of -17.91%, -30.40% and -45.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AREN deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -81.31 percent below its 52-week high and 19.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.