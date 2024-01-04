AYRO Inc (AYRO) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AYRO Inc (NASDAQ:AYRO) raised 12.79% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.82 and $2.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 894929 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 36.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.30% within the last five trades and -1.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -66.74% in the last 6 months and -0.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AYRO stock is trading at a margin of -2.29%, 4.75% and -49.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AYRO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -74.20 percent below its 52-week high and 31.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.