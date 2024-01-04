Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) raised 7.76% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.18 and $1.32 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3052728 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.12% within the last five trades and 21.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.17% in the last 6 months and 43.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ICCM stock is trading at a margin of 26.67%, 40.17% and 19.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICCM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -19.87 percent below its 52-week high and 140.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -8.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.