Is Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) Stock worth its current valuation?

UBS raised the price target for the Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 04, 2020, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) raised 12.81% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.59 and $4.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 545164 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 79.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 32.79% within the last five trades and 33.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 75.32% in the last 6 months and 62.65% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. YRD stock is trading at a margin of 32.66%, 49.27% and 65.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.