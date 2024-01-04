It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock

UBS raised the price target for the Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on August 29, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) dipped -2.56% to close Wednesday’s market session at $8.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.22 and $8.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1122320 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 919.01K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.72% within the last five trades and 12.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -26.58% in the last 6 months and 9.13% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BAK stock is trading at a margin of 7.13%, 9.08% and -5.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.