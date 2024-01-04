Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock is trading 56.33 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) raised 25.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $3.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.26 and $3.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 461446 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 74.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.67% within the last five trades and -2.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -41.69% in the last 6 months and -2.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JFBR stock is trading at a margin of -4.36%, 7.39% and -28.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JFBR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -76.92 percent below its 52-week high and 56.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.