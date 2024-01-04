Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock lower -17.04% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) dipped -11.45% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.137 and $0.1574 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6651054 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.18 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.72% within the last five trades and -56.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.75% in the last 6 months and -96.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KTRA stock is trading at a margin of -31.92%, -83.15% and -95.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KTRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.44 percent below its 52-week high and -6.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.