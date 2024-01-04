RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) Stock is trading at a margin of 34.86% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) dipped -35.93% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.26 and $0.3484 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 21159235 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.47 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 108.88% within the last five trades and 18.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.20% in the last 6 months and -64.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ROI stock is trading at a margin of 34.86%, -23.33% and -76.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ROI deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -97.65 percent below its 52-week high and 124.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.44. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.