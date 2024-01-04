What are the chances of the Apollomics Inc (APLM) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) raised 3.88% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.95, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.91 and $0.9621 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 677155 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.60 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.27% within the last five trades and 1.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.85% in the last 6 months and -71.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. APLM stock is trading at a margin of 15.54%, 9.81% and -78.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, APLM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.05 percent below its 52-week high and 73.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.