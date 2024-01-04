What does LianBio ADR (LIAN) Stock have to offer?

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock from “a Buy” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on Jan-04-24, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) dipped -3.43% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.18 and $4.36 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 806449 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.53 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.66% within the last five trades and 0.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 81.12% in the last 6 months and 195.10% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LIAN stock is trading at a margin of -1.46%, 5.02% and 67.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.