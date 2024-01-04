What makes Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) Stock unique?

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 18, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) dipped -0.08% to close Wednesday’s market session at $11.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.39 and $12.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 942536 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 430.48K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.69% within the last five trades and -6.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.71% in the last 6 months and 18.60% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SA stock is trading at a margin of -1.22%, 1.36% and -3.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.