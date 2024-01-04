Where are Investors’ Sentiments? TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX) Stock

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE:TDCX) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 24, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE:TDCX) raised 30.43% to close Wednesday’s market session at $6.30, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.12 and $6.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2378132 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 117.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 41.89% within the last five trades and 21.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -21.05% in the last 6 months and 11.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TDCX stock is trading at a margin of 37.70%, 33.14% and -5.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.