Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) Stock Slipped -41.30% in Last Month?

The share price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) dipped -9.13% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.89, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.85 and $2.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 914394 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 387.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.28% within the last five trades and -41.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.53% in the last 6 months and -48.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AMPE stock is trading at a margin of -7.74%, -21.96% and -52.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMPE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.22 percent below its 52-week high and 9.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -67.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.