Why Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) Stock soared -7.89 percent on Wednesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) dipped -7.89% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.01, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0099 and $0.0106 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 752046932 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 318.64 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.55% within the last five trades and -72.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.22% in the last 6 months and -98.03% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BETS stock is trading at a margin of -32.41%, -83.66% and -98.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BETS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -99.91 percent below its 52-week high and N/A above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.48. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.