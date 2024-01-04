Why Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Stock climbed 28.38% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) raised 12.10% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.54, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.16 and $6.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 820968 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 57.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 32.36% within the last five trades and 28.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.33% in the last 6 months and 28.38% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UK stock is trading at a margin of 24.51%, 23.46% and -24.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UK deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -78.98 percent below its 52-week high and 57.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -68.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.