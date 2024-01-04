Why Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock fell -97.11% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) raised 0.62% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.09 and $0.098 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3811506 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.95 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -30.29% within the last five trades and -34.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -97.11% in the last 6 months and -94.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VLCN stock is trading at a margin of -4.20%, -78.92% and -96.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VLCN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.02 percent below its 52-week high and 47.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.29. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.