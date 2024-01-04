Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Lazard Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) stock to “”an Outperform””

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Lazard Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) stock from “a Peer perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on Jan-04-24, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lazard Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) raised 4.43% to close Wednesday’s market session at $37.72, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $35.45 and $38.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3145701 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 806.25K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.42% within the last five trades and 24.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 18.80% in the last 6 months and 28.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LAZ stock is trading at a margin of 11.81%, 24.28% and 19.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.