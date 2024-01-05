Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) stock Market Value Reached at $1.76 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) dipped -2.59% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.9877 and $1.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 793235 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 35.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.76% within the last five trades and -3.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.58% in the last 6 months and -39.57% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EAST stock is trading at a margin of -2.85%, -5.18% and -57.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EAST deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -89.12 percent below its 52-week high and 25.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.