Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) Stock is trading Higher 16.56% From 200-Day SMA

The share price of Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) dipped -14.86% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.45 and $1.62 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 534007 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 57.74K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.83% within the last five trades and 1.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 12.03% in the last 6 months and 63.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MPU stock is trading at a margin of 2.01%, 29.03% and 16.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MPU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -23.59 percent below its 52-week high and 170.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -17.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.