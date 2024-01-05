Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) stock is trading 289.66 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) dipped -2.64% to close Thursday’s market session at $17.71, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.70 and $18.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 503414 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 62.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.23% within the last five trades and 28.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 236.69% in the last 6 months and 94.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SLN stock is trading at a margin of 9.64%, 43.73% and 112.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SLN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -11.36 percent below its 52-week high and 289.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 53.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.