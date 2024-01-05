What is SiriusPoint Ltd’s (SPNT) Stock Real Technical Picture?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE:SPNT) raised 0.26% to close Thursday’s market session at $11.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.42 and $11.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 611606 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 566.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.30% within the last five trades and 6.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 31.65% in the last 6 months and 9.06% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SPNT stock is trading at a margin of 1.43%, 7.16% and 16.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SPNT deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.07 percent below its 52-week high and 95.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 76.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.