Why C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) Stock fell -43.22% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) raised 17.74% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.64, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5107 and $0.636 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 926252 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 595.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.58% within the last five trades and 24.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.22% in the last 6 months and 46.18% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CISS stock is trading at a margin of 24.68%, 34.14% and -21.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CISS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -96.82 percent below its 52-week high and 75.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -52.66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.