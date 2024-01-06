A healthy upside potential exists for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) dipped -44.64% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1818 and $0.2534 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 21698168 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.14 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.13% within the last five trades and 11.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.38% in the last 6 months and -70.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ATXI stock is trading at a margin of 16.28%, -8.83% and -75.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATXI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -91.94 percent below its 52-week high and 45.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.