Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock Posted Operating Margin of -844.73 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The share price of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) raised 58.38% to close Friday’s market session at $2.74, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.52 and $4.2899 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 30131262 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 18.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.66% within the last five trades and -7.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -19.42% in the last 6 months and -10.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AIMD stock is trading at a margin of 11.08%, -3.03% and -21.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AIMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -70.05 percent below its 52-week high and 71.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.