Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $4.33 for Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 19, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) raised 0.53% to close Friday’s market session at $3.77, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.6771 and $3.96 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 531471 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.35 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.83% within the last five trades and 119.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 214.17% in the last 6 months and 131.29% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IVVD stock is trading at a margin of 29.88%, 81.17% and 134.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.