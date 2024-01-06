Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock Market Value Reached at $175.73 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) dipped -51.39% to close Friday’s market session at $4.38, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.5974 and $9.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1460022 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 67.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.79% within the last five trades and 53.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.00% in the last 6 months and -50.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DOGZ stock is trading at a margin of 0.27%, 3.16% and -62.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DOGZ deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -81.44 percent below its 52-week high and 57.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.