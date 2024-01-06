First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is trading -96.89 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) raised 2.39% to close Friday’s market session at $5.57, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.08 and $5.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 821118 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 649.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.76% within the last five trades and -15.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.25% in the last 6 months and -6.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FWBI stock is trading at a margin of 13.42%, 4.72% and -74.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FWBI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.89 percent below its 52-week high and 102.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.