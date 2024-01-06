Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRYU) stock is trading 143.21 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRYU) raised 14.36% to close Friday’s market session at $0.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.802 and $0.965 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 561146 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.50% within the last five trades and 126.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. HRYU stock is trading at a margin of 11.05%, -10.73% and -70.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HRYU deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -90.11 percent below its 52-week high and 143.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.