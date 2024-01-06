Is Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) raised 12.58% to close Friday’s market session at $0.45, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3951 and $0.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1885726 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 51.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.30% within the last five trades and -5.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -46.20% in the last 6 months and -7.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. STSS stock is trading at a margin of -0.62%, 0.26% and -40.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, STSS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.94 percent below its 52-week high and 18.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.87. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.