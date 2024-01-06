It’s not the right time to quit: ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) dipped -2.84% to close Friday’s market session at $1.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.35 and $1.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1446603 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.60% within the last five trades and -4.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.67% in the last 6 months and 52.24% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ABVC stock is trading at a margin of 11.38%, 6.37% and -60.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABVC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -92.67 percent below its 52-week high and 103.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.