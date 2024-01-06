Opportunities: Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on August 25, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) raised 6.26% to close Friday’s market session at $22.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.135 and $22.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4548897 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.37% within the last five trades and 15.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 44.98% in the last 6 months and 18.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FRO stock is trading at a margin of 11.17%, 6.10% and 27.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.