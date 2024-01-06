Recent trade makes Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Stock an appealing buy

SVB Securities raised the price target for the Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 30, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) raised 47.81% to close Friday’s market session at $0.87, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.51 and $0.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 13576134 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 264.52K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 60.21% within the last five trades and 59.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.21% in the last 6 months and 51.66% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ELEV stock is trading at a margin of 67.57%, 75.32% and -37.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.