SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) Stock is trading at a margin of -50.07% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) dipped -21.19% to close Friday’s market session at $0.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2426 and $0.3151 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1495328 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 983.15K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.06% within the last five trades and -76.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.70% in the last 6 months and -88.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SVMH stock is trading at a margin of -50.07%, -75.22% and -86.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SVMH deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -89.88 percent below its 52-week high and -11.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.