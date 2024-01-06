The idea of catching Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) raised 13.02% to close Friday’s market session at $1.91, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.82 and $2.2799 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2287144 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 32.85K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 32.64% within the last five trades and 50.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.80% in the last 6 months and 4.95% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BMR stock is trading at a margin of 45.20%, 50.69% and 0.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BMR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -76.24 percent below its 52-week high and 109.89 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.