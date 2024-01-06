There is no better tap than Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 09, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) raised 31.45% to close Friday’s market session at $3.01, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.35 and $3.72 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3052940 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 26.15K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 133.80% within the last five trades and 222.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 144.72% in the last 6 months and 186.67% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SWVL stock is trading at a margin of 159.11%, 190.89% and 176.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.