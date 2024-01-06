What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) raised 4.41% to close Friday’s market session at $7.11, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.70 and $7.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 28893548 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.72 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -61.69% within the last five trades and -45.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.05% in the last 6 months and -57.88% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ALTM stock is trading at a margin of -55.89%, -52.46% and -65.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALTM deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -75.63 percent below its 52-week high and 9.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.