Why Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock fell -66.76% in Last Six Months?

The share price of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) raised 4.15% to close Friday’s market session at $0.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2851 and $0.3281 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3064722 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.24% within the last five trades and 1.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -66.76% in the last 6 months and 23.77% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IONM stock is trading at a margin of -10.62%, -0.91% and -71.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IONM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.80 percent below its 52-week high and 42.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.69. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.