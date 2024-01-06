Why Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock dipped 54.82 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) raised 54.82% to close Friday’s market session at $2.57, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.33 and $3.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 71506520 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 96.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.98% within the last five trades and -76.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.59% in the last 6 months and -75.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BNZI stock is trading at a margin of -56.07%, -70.51% and -74.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BNZI deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -84.49 percent below its 52-week high and 76.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -43.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.