Why Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock declined -39.29% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) dipped -15.84% to close Friday’s market session at $0.71, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.66 and $0.8219 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 540949 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 441.03K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.99% within the last five trades and -53.27% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.61% in the last 6 months and -39.29% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KXIN stock is trading at a margin of -33.90%, -54.79% and -79.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KXIN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -92.48 percent below its 52-week high and -1.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.