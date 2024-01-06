Why Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) Stock Increased 49.26 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) raised 49.26% to close Friday’s market session at $2.03, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.83 and $2.32 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 48944697 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.78 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 49.26% within the last five trades and 10.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SGD stock is trading at a margin of 33.91%, 24.80% and 15.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SGD deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -80.59 percent below its 52-week high and 431.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.