Why Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) Stock up 55.17% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) raised 5.88% to close Friday’s market session at $0.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.16 and $0.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1049765 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 55.17% within the last five trades and 12.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.87% in the last 6 months and -50.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TPHS stock is trading at a margin of 29.48%, -23.06% and -55.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPHS deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -81.63 percent below its 52-week high and 80.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.