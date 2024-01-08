A fresh round of sideways trading continues for Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) Stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on July 26, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) raised 2.49% to close Friday’s market session at $0.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5611 and $0.70 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2413059 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 396.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.52% within the last five trades and -0.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.64% in the last 6 months and -30.83% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GRRR stock is trading at a margin of 3.62%, -14.37% and -70.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.