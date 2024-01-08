A healthy upside potential exists for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) dipped -6.20% to close Friday’s market session at $0.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3213 and $0.339 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 800028 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.07 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.42% within the last five trades and 10.20% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.74% in the last 6 months and -4.91% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FRGT stock is trading at a margin of -6.86%, 0.52% and -60.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FRGT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.15 percent below its 52-week high and 29.01 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.91. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.