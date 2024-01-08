A New Look at AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) raised 2.48% to close Friday’s market session at $0.13, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.125 and $0.134 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 569503 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.63 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.72% within the last five trades and -2.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.74% in the last 6 months and -16.37% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AWIN stock is trading at a margin of -3.94%, -1.67% and -64.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AWIN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.28 percent below its 52-week high and 26.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.