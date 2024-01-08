Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock is trading Below -79.53% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) dipped -10.43% to close Friday’s market session at $1.89, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.75 and $2.09 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 846894 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 764.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.58% within the last five trades and -82.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.56% in the last 6 months and -82.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AISP stock is trading at a margin of -73.09%, -79.53% and -81.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AISP deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -85.85 percent below its 52-week high and 30.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.