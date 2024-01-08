Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) dipped -3.05% to close Friday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1381 and $0.1455 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 753030 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.02 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.56% within the last five trades and -9.74% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.83% in the last 6 months and -32.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BSFC stock is trading at a margin of -6.62%, -3.73% and -87.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BSFC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.03 percent below its 52-week high and 41.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.