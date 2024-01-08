Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock is trading Higher 60.35% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) dipped -20.96% to close Friday’s market session at $2.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.09 and $2.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2893280 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 14.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.54% within the last five trades and 67.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 109.09% in the last 6 months and 596.76% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CDIO stock is trading at a margin of 9.71%, 49.14% and 60.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -72.94 percent below its 52-week high and 1245.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.