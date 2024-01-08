China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock lower -9.91% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) dipped -4.58% to close Friday’s market session at $0.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1938 and $0.2052 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 557745 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 303.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.36% within the last five trades and -12.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.94% in the last 6 months and -4.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CJJD stock is trading at a margin of -3.85%, -4.61% and -73.55% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CJJD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.93 percent below its 52-week high and 18.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.97. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.