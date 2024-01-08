Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $1.00 for LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) dipped -11.15% to close Friday’s market session at $0.64, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.7199 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 744027 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 993.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.13% within the last five trades and 88.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.62% in the last 6 months and 36.68% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LMFA stock is trading at a margin of 29.75%, 54.69% and 5.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LMFA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -56.77 percent below its 52-week high and 134.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -42.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.